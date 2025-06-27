Top Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

Get alerts:

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Airbnb, Apollo Global Management, Norwegian Cruise Line, Trip.com Group, and Ambarella are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equities of companies whose core businesses involve nonessential, recreational, or entertainment services—such as hotels, cruise lines, casinos, theme parks and event operators. They tend to be highly sensitive to consumer confidence, disposable-income levels and economic cycles, often outperforming during expansions and underperforming in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 13,306,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,537,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.15. The company had a trading volume of 681,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $285.75.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.83. 1,416,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. 971,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,406. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,850. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,573. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.01. 1,082,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

