Top Real Estate Stocks To Research – June 25th

Get alerts:

Bank of America, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or investing in income-producing properties such as office buildings, apartments, shopping centers or warehouses. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market without directly buying or managing physical properties. Many real estate stocks trade under special structures called Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute a large portion of their earnings as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,582,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,790,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,700,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,868,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,359,396. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Featured Articles