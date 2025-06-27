Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 21,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 12,738 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,876,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2%

MGM opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

