Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $457.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.67 and its 200-day moving average is $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

