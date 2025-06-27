UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $385.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $299.80 and last traded at $301.47. 3,015,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,364,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.62.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

