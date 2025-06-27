Universal Entertainment (UETMF) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $1.28 billion $201.92 million -5.63 Universal Entertainment Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 14.46

Universal Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Universal Entertainment. Universal Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 2.50, indicating that their average share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Entertainment -10.10% -3.46% -2.13% Universal Entertainment Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Summary

Universal Entertainment rivals beat Universal Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

