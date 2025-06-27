US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.22 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.22 ($0.39). Approximately 2,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 45,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.38).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.25.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

