Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

