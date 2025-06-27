Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Upgraded at Atrium Research

Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atrium Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Vape Stock Performance

Shares of VAPE opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Vape has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Vape Company Profile

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

