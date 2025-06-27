Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. Venture Global has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

