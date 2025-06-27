Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$14.89 Average PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Lee Ernest Mcquaig acquired 3,600 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.