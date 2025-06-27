Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for Geo Group Earnings

Get Geo Group alerts:

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Geo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Geo Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading cut their target price on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Geo Group

Geo Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Geo Group has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Institutional Trading of Geo Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Geo Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.