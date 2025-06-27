Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. CJS Securities lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1%

STZ stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $445,883,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after purchasing an additional 994,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.