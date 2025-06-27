WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after acquiring an additional 379,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after acquiring an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.85 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

