What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for BioNTech Q2 Earnings?

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,304,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

