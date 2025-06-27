What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for Cibus Q2 Earnings?

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cibus in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Hantman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cibus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cibus from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Cibus had a negative net margin of 5,784.87% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cibus by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cibus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Articles

