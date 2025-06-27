Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 1,066 ($14.63) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.66). Approximately 1,126,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,901,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($14.79).

Specifically, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($14.52), for a total value of £511,648.80 ($702,139.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($17.02) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wise plc will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current year.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

