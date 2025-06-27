YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 27.6% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $566,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.76.

META stock opened at $726.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.87 and a 200 day moving average of $625.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total value of $500,462.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,943,062.60. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,831 shares of company stock worth $83,868,872. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

