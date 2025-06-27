Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Stock Price Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.