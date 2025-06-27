Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $10,304,089,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $78,107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,701,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,581 shares of company stock valued at $33,664,018. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

