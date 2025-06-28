5,835 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
