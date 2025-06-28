Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2,490.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE APD opened at $282.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

