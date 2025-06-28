AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEPW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,764,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $658,000.

NYSEARCA:SEPW opened at $30.10 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

