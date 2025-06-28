Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

