Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

