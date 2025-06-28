Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.81.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.8%

AMZN opened at $223.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.