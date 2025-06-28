Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.12 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

