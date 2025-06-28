Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

