Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.