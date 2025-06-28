Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 8,210 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.16. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.