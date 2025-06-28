Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 781.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.8%

NHI stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

