Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

