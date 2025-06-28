Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,338,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $441.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

