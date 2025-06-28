Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,899.50. This trade represents a 29.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

