Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Hologic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 93,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Hologic stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

