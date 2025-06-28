Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

