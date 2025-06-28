Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 35,194 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 901.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEM. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

