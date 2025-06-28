Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,545 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $282.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average of $291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.