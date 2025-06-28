Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ADI opened at $236.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

