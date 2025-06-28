Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

