Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 254.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.9% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TRI opened at $197.93 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

