Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $393.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

