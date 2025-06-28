Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 18,998 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 394.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average is $176.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

