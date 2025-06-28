Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. QIAGEN N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QIAGEN ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

QIAGEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.