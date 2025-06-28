Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total transaction of $16,102,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,149,724 shares in the company, valued at $149,437,400,365.44. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

