Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,496.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 680,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,749,000 after purchasing an additional 665,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $122.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $122.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

