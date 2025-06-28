Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 15,298 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $211.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

