Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 16,085 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.33 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.22 and its 200-day moving average is $348.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
