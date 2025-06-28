Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,412 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

