Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 24,678 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,678 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $284,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

